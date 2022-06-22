Inside Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Life as Newlyweds and Future Honeymoon Plans

Watch : Britney Spears MARRIES Sam Asghari After 5 Years Together

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are a match made in heaven.

The "Pieces of Me" singer, 40, and Hot Seat actor, 28, have been quietly settling into married life and starting to plan for their future honeymoon since tying the knot in a dreamy, star-studded wedding ceremony on June 9.

"[Britney] and Sam have been soaking up their time together as newlyweds and have been relaxing since the wedding," a source close to Sam exclusively told E! News. "They are planning a honeymoon in a month once Sam's press tour is done and they want to go to Hawaii or somewhere international."

The source also revealed that Britney is as happy as can be since marrying her longtime love, adding, "Britney is feeling very fearless and is in total bliss since marrying Sam. She is so happy and feels like she is a new woman now."

It sounds like Britney is already putting her newfound strength to good use.