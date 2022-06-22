Gossip Girl Showrunner Teases a "Messy" OG Is Returning for Season 2

Sparks are about to fly in New York City.
On June 22, the official Instagram account for HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot quietly released a teaser for season two. And fans of the original CW series are sure to be excited by the upload, as the new footage hints that Michelle Trachtenberg will be reprising her role of bad girl Georgina Sparks.
Alongside grainy footage of a dark haired beauty sitting alone in a theater, a warning flashed across the screen, "It only takes one spark to start a fire."
Outside Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), Georgina is the one to stir the Upper East Side pot. So, you can understand why we're feeling pretty confident about her possible return.
Showrunner Joshua Safran further hinted at an appearance by Michelle, who played the troublemaking socialite between 2007 and 2012. When asked on Twitter who would be the "messiest" in season two, he replied, "How do you define messy? Fun on purpose messy or destruction messy? Same answer, I guess - see the post from GG today."
Joshua and company have certainly set the stage for Michelle to reprise her iconic character, as Georgina's son Milo (Azhy Robertson) already made an appearance in season one. Yes, the same son that was born in original series' fourth season.
In the fourth episode, the youngster proved that he followed in his mother's footsteps, offering to help Zoya (Whitney Peak), who was in the middle of a feud with sister Julien (Jordan Alexander).
"Clearly, you don't know who I am," the 10-year-old said. "My last name is Sparks—really Ivanov. But in this day and age, it's best to leave that out."
Of course, that wasn't the only OG cameo of note in season one, as Yin Chang and Zuzanna Szadkowski reprised their roles of Nelly Yuki and Dorota Kishlovsky, respectively.
On her unexpected return, Zuzanna exclusively told E! News, "I'm a big fan of the new Gossip Girl, and I appreciate that all of the original characters are out there somewhere, thriving in this world."
So, it sounds like any cameo is possible when it comes to the new series.
Season one of Gossip Girl is available to stream on HBO Max.