Our Place Just Launched Their First Ever Ovenware Set—Get Yours Before They Sell Out!

Can't get enough of the Always Pan? We've got a brand new drop you'll want to shop ASAP.

Our Place, the brand behind the cult-fave Always Pan, just launched their first ever Ovenware Set and it truly is an aspiring baker's dream come true. The new set comes with five gorgeous pieces that are highly versatile and made to make baking a little less intimidating. Included in the set are the Oven Pan, which is perfect for making cakes or big family meals, an Oven Mat, which is a sustainable alternative to single-use parchment paper, and a trio of baking dishes that come in three sizes.

You can use it to bake, roast crisp, bake and more. Plus, you can save a ton of space in your kitchen cabinets since the set was made to replace several pieces of traditional bakeware including a sheet pan, griddle, a roasting pan, a loaf pan, single-use parchment paper and more.

Our Place's products are so beloved, they sell out fast all the time. So don't miss your chance to add this beautiful new set to your kitchen today.