RHOBH's Erika Jayne Gets Real About Dating and Men Being "Afraid" of Her

Watch : Erika Jayne Says It's "Scary" Starting Over After Divorce

Dating isn't easy—but when you're an outspoken reality TV star single for the first time in over 20 years, dating really isn't easy.

Erika Jayne, of course, knows this struggle all too well. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got candid about her love life during E! News' Daily Pop on June 22, exclusively telling host Justin Sylvester that she hasn't had the best experiences with men post-split from longtime husband Tom Girardi.

"It's hard because I don't think people really know what to expect," Erika said. "And I can't get on an app. What if [Jeffrey] Dahmer shows up?"

Avoiding serial killers is one thing, but Erika admitted that she's also "really socially awkward" when it comes to dating, adding, "I say exactly how I feel, and I realize that men don't like that. They say they want a woman that's forward, but they really don't."

Justin theorized that men might be "scared" of her, and it turns out that some actually are.