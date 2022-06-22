Savannah Chrisley Reflects on Life "Pre Storm and Post Storm" After Parents' Fraud Conviction

Savannah Chrisley has shared a personal message weeks after her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion.
"Sitting here this morning reflecting on life…Pre Storm and Post Storm," the 24-year-old wrote June 22 alongside photos with her siblings and other family members. "One thing I can say is that I am thankful for those around that choose to love and love hard…no matter how difficult it may be. Pre Storm was FAST paced and full of things that just don't matter. Halfway through the video is the transition - more quiet time, more God time, more me time and family time…"
"And oddly enough…I am grateful in a weird way because I know that there is a God who out of nothing, does everything!" the Chrisley Knows Best star continued. "He can take what the enemy used to try and destroy you and use it to develop you. I am in the process of finding ME…so bare with me [sic]."
Now, she's looking toward the silver lining. "No matter what happens in life… choose love," she added. "Love so purely that it hurts. God is slowing me down and working in my heart…it's a process. But a process I'm so willing to endure… it's moments like these that will make me a better daughter, sister, friend, partner, future mother, and daughter of God. I will forever sing of the goodness of God! Thank you so much to all of those who continue to love on my family and I...Oh..and I have grown a love for Dogs…lol."
On June 7, after nearly three weeks of testimony from prosecutors and witnesses, an Atlanta federal jury found Todd and Julie guilty of conspiring to swindle community banks out of $30 million in fraudulent loans, and of failing to pay taxes or file tax returns from 2013 to 2016. The couple, who was indicted in 2019, had pleaded not guilty to the charges. They face up to 30 years in prison with a sentencing set for October.
"We did want to come on today and let everyone know that it's a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now," Todd said June 16 on the couple's Chrisley Confessions podcast. "We still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does best because God's a miracle worker. That's what we're holding out for."
Todd continued, "I know all of you guys are wanting to know every detail that is going on in our lives and I have to ask that you respect that we're not allowed to talk about it at present time. There will come a time."