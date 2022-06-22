Margot Robbie Makes a Hot Pink Entrance as Barbie on Film Set

See the first photos of Margot Robbie on the set of her movie Barbie, which is set for release in 2023.

Spotted: Barbie in action.

On June 21, Margot Robbie was photographed on the set of Greta Gerwig's new film Barbie in Los Angeles. The Oscar-nominated actress, 31, was seen emerging from a trailer, iced coffee in hand, in character—she sported long, blonde hair and wore a pink button-down halter vest and matching lace-up bell-bottoms with glittery stars.

Margot is playing Barbie in the first live-action movie about the popular Mattel doll. The actress was first seen in character, smiling while sitting in a hot pink convertible, in a publicity photo that Warner Bro. Pictures released in April.

Ryan Gosling portrays Ken in the movie and sports platinum blond hair himself, as seen in a promo pic shared by the studio earlier this week.

Barbie also features Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnonIssa RaeAlexandra ShippEmma MackeyRhea Perlman, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef and America Ferrera. Margot is also a producer on the film, which Greta co-wrote with Noah Baumbach.

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Margot said in a press release in 2019. "Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president."

She continued, "I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen."

Barbie is set for release in July 2023.

