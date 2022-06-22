How Kanye West Influenced Kim Kardashian's New Skincare Line

Watch : Kim Kardashian RESPONDS to Claim She Ruined Marilyn Monroe's Dress

It turns out, Kanye West has some SKKN in the game.

In celebration of the launch of her new skincare brand, SKKN by Kim, Kim Kardashian recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at how it all came together. As she spoke about her new business venture on Instagram Stories, she credited her ex-husband Kanye for being a big help in the line's creation.

"My creative process wouldn't have been complete — and I always give credit where credit is due — without Kanye," the 41-year-old mogul said on June 21. "He brought his team and introduced me to [creative director] Willo [Perron] and we came up with the new name."

Kim's new line features nine products, each of which are packaged in a sleek monochrome neutral color—with Kanye's signature look having an influence on the final result. The Skims founder further shared that the logo, name, and packaging shape were all due to Kanye's vision.