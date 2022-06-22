Elliot Page Shares How Transitioning “Drastically” Improved His Life

Elliot Page is feeling right as rain.
Nearly two years after coming out as transgender, the Umbrella Academy star shared how his life has "drastically" improved.
"I think of the times in my life where I was the most uncomfortable, where I was the most unwell are the times when I was the most angry and I was the most unkind to myself or self-righteous or all of those things," he said on the June 21 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. "It's improved my life drastically. I hope maybe people who do have an issue with me can maybe try and hear that and embrace that on some level."
The 35-year-old, who has often spoken out against anti-trans legislature, explained that while he tries to lead with empathy, it's not always easy.
"I feel like it's one of those things where it's so unfortunate because it's like, we're all on the same team here, you know?" he told host Seth Meyers. "Whether you're trans, gender non-conforming, cis—we all have these expectations and these limits and constraints because of people's obsession with the binary and how we're all supposed to live our lives."
He continued, "It'd be so special for us to all be able to connect and talk about how similar we are in all of our journeys."
While his closest friends and family "weren't surprised" by his decision to transition, Elliot said he still felt "really grateful" for their love and support.
"So much is being said about this issue from people who aren't experiencing in real time or who don't know people who go through it, right?" he shared. "If you know a loved one, this news is probably as less of a surprise than those of us on the outside would expect it to be received."
Instead of dwelling on the "overwhelming" parts of the last two years, Elliot is concentrating on the positive.
"What I want to focus on right now and has been so extraordinary is the degree of joy that I feel, the degree of presence that I feel," he explained. "I feel a way that I really never thought possible for a long, long time."
"A lot of the time, my life was just trying to move forward," he admitted. "And so getting to embrace the experience as much as I get to now…I think it's made me better in so many facets, as a person, as a friend, and [in] relationships."
