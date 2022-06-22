Saturday Night Live Host Kim Kardashian Just Admitted She’s Never Seen Saturday Night Live

In the words of Kenan Thompson's Diondre Cole, "What's up with that?!"
Kim Kardashian made some shocking admissions about her first time hosting Saturday Night Live during a June 21 appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The biggest surprise? She had never watched a full episode before taking to the stage in October.
"I was nervous for a second because, I have to be honest, I had never seen SNL before," she admitted. "I had gone to one taping of Eddie Murphy [in 2019], and I had gone backstage."
Of course, The Kardashians star understood that the show is a big deal, calling it "iconic." But that's basically all she knew before joining the crew in studio.
"I gotta be honest," she told Jimmy Fallon, "I had no idea you were on."
Jimmy laughed it off, but Kim's next comment left him truly speechless. She recalled meeting Will Ferrell a month after hosting, sharing, "I literally had to text Pete [Davidson] and be like, 'Wait, was Will Ferrell on SNL?' I was so embarrassed."
And now that she's dating Pete, you know, one of the most popular cast members, Kim said she's "been schooled" on the history of the NBC show.
And it seems like Pete isn't just her teacher—he's also her stand-in dermatologist. "I knew it was special when I fell asleep—and I kept talking about it all night, 'Like, oh my god, I have this pimple. Don't let me fall asleep. I have to put medicine on it before I fall asleep,'" Kim, who brought sons Psalm and Saint West with her to the interview, said. "I woke up the next morning with dried pimple medicine on my face."
As the saying goes, a couple that pops together, stays together.
