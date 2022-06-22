Hailey Bieber Sued for Trademark Infringement Over Rhode Skincare Line

They continued, "Today, we were forced to file a lawsuit against Hailey Bieber and her new skin-care line that launched last week and that is using the brand ‘rhode.' We didn't want to file this lawsuit, but we had to in order to protect our business."

Noting that they "admire" the model and "want to celebrate her," the statement continued, "We have only the brand name ‘RHODE' that we've built. That's why we didn't sell her our brand when she asked four years ago, and why we ask her now to change her skin-care line's brand. Her using our brand is hurting our company, our employees, our customers, and our partners."