Regé-Jean Page Addresses Bridgerton Return Rumors After Jonathan Bailey Reunion

Regé-Jean Page might've enjoyed a night out on the Ton with Jonathan Bailey, but don't expect a Bridgerton return anytime soon.

The actor shut down speculation that he's reprising his role as Simon Basset in the Netflix series. "The boys are back in town," he wrote June 21 alongside a photo of himself and his former co-star. "(No, I'm not going back to the show btw—the papers made that one up.) But we had the best, and most stylish, catch up I've had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine."

Not even the season's newest diamond could convince him to come back as the Duke of Hastings. "I'm open to experiences and people introduce me to something new, and I'm like, ‘oh, that's kind of cool' and kind of stick with that for a while," the 34-year-old, who was just announced as the face of the Armani Code Parfum, told Elle. "But it takes something special to hold my attention."