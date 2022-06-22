Regé-Jean Page Addresses Bridgerton Return Rumors After Jonathan Bailey Reunion

Regé-Jean Page might've enjoyed a night out on the Ton with Jonathan Bailey, but don't expect a Bridgerton return anytime soon.
The actor shut down speculation that he's reprising his role as Simon Basset in the Netflix series. "The boys are back in town," he wrote June 21 alongside a photo of himself and his former co-star. "(No, I'm not going back to the show btw—the papers made that one up.) But we had the best, and most stylish, catch up I've had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine."
Not even the season's newest diamond could convince him to come back as the Duke of Hastings. "I'm open to experiences and people introduce me to something new, and I'm like, ‘oh, that's kind of cool' and kind of stick with that for a while," the 34-year-old, who was just announced as the face of the Armani Code Parfum, told Elle. "But it takes something special to hold my attention."
"My favorite thing about this job is continuing to reserve space to surprise myself, to reserve space to excite myself," Rege, set to star in Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, continued. "And I think the best way to do that is not to cement what you think you want."
As for Bridgerton, the cast is due to start filming new episodes this summer. The upcoming season will focus on Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington and her journey to find love with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Plus, as Nicola previously teased to E! News, "I've heard there's a new man entering into the Ton, as we call it."
And Julie Andrews will continue voicing the all-knowing Lady Whistledown. And surprisingly, the icon has never met her co-stars. "Of course, I see them on the show sometimes," she told Today's Hoda Kotb June 22. "But I do all my recording far, far away from them."
Lady Whistledown is going to have her work cut out for her next season!
Bridgerton is streaming now on Netflix.