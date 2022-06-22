Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson Dead at 26

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The Baltimore Ravens organization is mourning the loss of athlete Jaylon Ferguson.

The outside linebacker died on June 21, the NFL team announced. He was 26 years old. "We are profoundly saddened by the passing of Jayson Ferguson," the organization's statement, posted June 22, began. "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

No further details about his death have been shared publicly at this time. Ferguson, a Louisiana native, had recently attended the team's minicamp and was gearing up for his fourth season with the Ravens prior to his passing.

"He was a wonderful young man full of love and life," Ferguson's agent, Safarrah Lawson, shared in a statement to ESPN. "He will be remembered not just as a football player, but as a great father, son, brother and friend. The family asks for your continued prayers."