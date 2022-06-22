Anne Hathaway Hilariously Reveals the Celebs She Thinks Have BDE

While answering a question from Mindy Kaling for Interview, Anne Hathaway shared who she believes has BDE in Hollywood. Find out which stars made her list.

Anne Hathaway's list of celebs who have BDE has made its way out of her diary.

In a June 21 conversation with Interview, the Princess Diaries actress answered 20 questions from fans and some of her famous colleagues and friends, including Anna Wintour, Jake GyllenhaalJulie Andrews, Octavia Spencer, Sigourney WeaverMichelle Yeoh, Matthew McConaughey, Bella Hadid and more.

Among those who questioned Anne was comedian and actress Mindy Kaling, who asked, "Who in the culture now has great BDE to you?"

Referring, of course, to that "big dick energy" phrase, Anne asked Mindy, "You mean besides you?" 

The Devil Wears Prada actress then named off A-listers who she believes have that special allure. "Right now, Lizzo's got it," Anne said. "Billie Eilish for sure. Harry Styles, obviously. Trying to think. Those that can figure it out and run with it and do it. Christopher John Rogers. I love what he's doing right now in fashion. I'm so deeply a fan. I think this interview has been giving goddess energy. Michelle Yeoh also has big goddess energy."

Mindy also got Anne to reveal "what problematic or canceled person's art" she still secretly loves, to which she replied, "Aziz Ansari. I think Master of None is one of my favorite modern romantic series." In 2018, Aziz was accused of sexual misconduct by a woman who went on a date with the actor. Following her allegations, he released a statement saying everything was "completely consensual."

Elsewhere in the interview, Anne recalled a horrible red-carpet experience to designer Marc Jacobs where she did not know that her dress was sheer. 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

"I wasn't wearing a bra," she shared. "It was a very long carpet, and at no point did any of the people in that wall of photographers stop to give me a heads-up or offer me a jacket. I'm not naive. I don't expect that, but it's something I would do for another person if I saw it. And so, I would erase that, just because it sucked."

