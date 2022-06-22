Watch Kim Kardashian’s Priceless Reaction to Kids Saint and Psalm Interrupting Her Jimmy Fallon Interview

Kim Kardashian didn't hesitate to let two special audience members know they were being heard loud and clear.
For her recent appearance on The Tonight Show, the Kardashians star brought her and Kanye West's two sons, Saint West, 6, and Psalm West, 3, with her for the late-night sit-down. While Saint and Psalm were seated off-camera, they made an impromptu (and hilarious) appearance on TV once their voices were heard in the background as Kim was chatting with host Jimmy Fallon.
"Guys, can you stop," she jokingly said to them during the June 21 episode. "This is, like, your first time at work with me. Can you please?"
As Kim explained, "My two boys are here, and I hear them making so much noise…Don't mess this up. Come on."
But, as the SKIMS founder tried to continue recalling the birthday party she threw for her eldest daughter, North West, (who recently turned 9), that's when she humorously decided that enough was enough. While talking mid-sentence, Kim stopped and said to them directly, "Guys, seriously, you've got to go."
And although Psalm ended up taking the hint and went backstage, Saint remained, and the rest of the interview went off without a hitch. But Kim's two sons aren't the only ones that like having their voice heard. As Kim revealed, North is quite the talented performer.
"She raps, she sings. She loves it," Kim said of North. Referring to the hit song from Encanto, Kim revealed, "She knows ‘We Don't Talk About Bruno' in eight languages. So, I was at the Met and I saw Lin [Manuel Miranda, composer] and I go, ‘I love you and I hate you. I cannot hear this song one more time in my household.'"
But North isn't the only one with some serious singing chops. "My littlest daughter Chi-Chi [Chicago West], she just had a performance," Kim said. "And the teacher told us when she went back [stage] after the performance, she goes, ‘Can I go out there again and do it again? I loved everyone clapping for me.'"
