Watch Kim Kardashian’s Priceless Reaction to Kids Saint and Psalm Interrupting Her Jimmy Fallon Interview

Watch : Kim Kardashian RESPONDS to Claim She Ruined Marilyn Monroe's Dress

Kim Kardashian didn't hesitate to let two special audience members know they were being heard loud and clear.



For her recent appearance on The Tonight Show, the Kardashians star brought her and Kanye West's two sons, Saint West, 6, and Psalm West, 3, with her for the late-night sit-down. While Saint and Psalm were seated off-camera, they made an impromptu (and hilarious) appearance on TV once their voices were heard in the background as Kim was chatting with host Jimmy Fallon.

"Guys, can you stop," she jokingly said to them during the June 21 episode. "This is, like, your first time at work with me. Can you please?"



As Kim explained, "My two boys are here, and I hear them making so much noise…Don't mess this up. Come on."



But, as the SKIMS founder tried to continue recalling the birthday party she threw for her eldest daughter, North West, (who recently turned 9), that's when she humorously decided that enough was enough. While talking mid-sentence, Kim stopped and said to them directly, "Guys, seriously, you've got to go."