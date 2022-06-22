Pregnant Sharna Burgess Reflects on Her 5-Year Journey From “Emotional Rock Bottom”

Sharna Burgess, who is expecting her first baby with Brian Austin Green, looked back on her journey from "emotional rock bottom" to “having everything I’ve ever dreamed.”

By Kelly Gilmore Jun 22, 2022 2:37 AMTags
Dancing With The StarsPregnanciesCouplesCelebritiesSharna Burgess
Watch: Brian Austin Green Expecting Baby No. 5 With Sharna Burgess

Sharna Burgess is celebrating her 37th birthday with the gift of reflection.

The Dancing with the Stars pro took to Instagram on June 21 to honor her special day while also looking back on the last five years of her life.

"From an emotional rock bottom, to beginning my journey of seeing and knowing myself, of loving myself and knowing what I want and need," she began. "To today… having everything I've ever dreamed and more."

Sharna, who is expecting her first child with Brian Austin Green, continued her post by reflecting on the present, writing, "Life, this life I'm living, who it's with and the life growing inside me was always there waiting for me, waiting for me to be ready for it."

The mom-to-be encouraged readers to trust "the divine timing of life," adding, "Everything happens as it is meant to."

And while she's experienced "the good bad and ugly" over the years, Sharna noted that "she wouldn't change a single thing about my 37 years on this planet."

She wrote, "I have everything I need, and yet I know there is so much more to come."

photos
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s Baby Shower

Sharna paired her heartfelt message with a photo of herself cradling her baby bump. The post marks just one of the many breathtaking maternity pictures Sharna has shared since she and Brian announced they were expecting back in February.
 
In a May 29 Instagram post, Sharna shared a snap taken from a maternity shoot with Mona Marandy Studio. Her caption detailed the excitement she holds for when their little one arrives.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Former NBA Star Caleb Swanigan Dead at 25

2

Honey Boo Boo’s “Pumpkin” Shannon Shares Photo of Newborn Twins

3

Kim Kardashian Launches SKKN BY KIM: Shop the Skincare Line Here

"I can't wait to meet you and kiss your little face," she wrote. "I can't wait to feel your tiny hand wrap around my finger. I can't wait to see your daddy hold you for the first time. I can't wait to feel my heart crack open and know I'll never be the same."
 
She added, "I can't wait to be your Mother. Forever and always."

Trending Stories

1

Former NBA Star Caleb Swanigan Dead at 25

2

Honey Boo Boo’s “Pumpkin” Shannon Shares Photo of Newborn Twins

3

Kim Kardashian Launches SKKN BY KIM: Shop the Skincare Line Here

4

Father and Siblings of Tom Mann’s Fiancée Speak Out on Her Death

5

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her Kids’ Scary Search History

Latest News

That's Not Even Her Real Name: 70 Fascinating Facts About Meryl Streep

Honey Boo Boo’s “Pumpkin” Shannon Shares Photo of Newborn Twins

Sharna Burgess Reflects on 5-Year Journey From "Emotional Rock Bottom"

Country Singer Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Welcome First Baby Together

Josh Brolin Says Outer Range Isn't Copying Yellowstone

TikTokers Sarah Carolyn and Cindy Moyer Are Engaged

Father and Siblings of Tom Mann’s Fiancée Speak Out on Her Death