Country Singer Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Welcome First Baby Together on Father's Day

Luke Combs became a dad just in time for Father's Day, welcoming his first child with wife Nicole on June 19. Find out their baby boy's name.

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are lovin' on their new baby.

The couple are officially parents after welcoming their first child⁠, a son named Tex Lawrence Combs, on Father's Day. Luke and Nicole announced the happy news on June 21, sharing a picture of them doting on their newborn in a nursery. 

"Welp he decided that Father's Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn't agree more," the country singer wrote on Instagram. "Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we're back home now with family. Life is good."

Meanwhile, Nicole quipped that it's "going to be hard to top this past Father's Day."

"Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs," she continued. "You are the best chillest angel boy and I'm so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days."

 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Luke and Nicole first announced they were expecting in January, with the "Beautiful Crazy" musician sharing at the time that "Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring."

"Here we go y'all!" he captioned pictures of the pair holding a sonogram. "Couldn't be more excited to start a family with this babe. It's gonna be a hell of a ride."

At the time, Nicole⁠—who wed Luke in 2020⁠—raved that this "may be the best year yet."

She added, "We are so incredibly excited & thankful."

