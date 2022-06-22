Country Singer Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Welcome First Baby Together on Father's Day

Watch : Luke Combs Reacts to Most Likely to Cry Title at 2020 CMA Awards

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are lovin' on their new baby.

The couple are officially parents after welcoming their first child⁠, a son named Tex Lawrence Combs, on Father's Day. Luke and Nicole announced the happy news on June 21, sharing a picture of them doting on their newborn in a nursery.

"Welp he decided that Father's Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn't agree more," the country singer wrote on Instagram. "Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we're back home now with family. Life is good."

Meanwhile, Nicole quipped that it's "going to be hard to top this past Father's Day."