TikTokers Sarah Carolyn and Cindy Moyer Are Engaged: See the Ring

Now this is some rockin' news!
TikToker Sarah Carolyn is engaged to Cindy Moyer, who frequent co-stars in her videos on the social media platform, following a romantic clifftop proposal overlooking the Rocky Mountains at Canada's Banff National Park. And in true TikTok fashion, Sarah couldn't help but to bust a move after her love had got down on one knee and popped the question.
"Had to show you all my dancing," she captioned a video shared on June 20, which showed the content creator kissing her new fiancée before bouncing up and down. She then spun around to hold up her left hand, screaming in excitement, "I'm engaged!"
Cindy also shared the happy news on social media, writing on Instagram alongside photos of the proposal, "She said she's rockin with me till the end."
The physical therapist also posted a selfie featuring a closer look at the engagement ring on Sarah's finger. Cindy wrote in the caption, "Living in a fantasy."
And it seems the duo are already making wedding plans! As Sarah explained on TikTok, her sister Emily will be involved in the nuptials.
"Emily will be my maid of honor," she wrote alongside with a heartwarming video of her sharing her engagement news to the teen over Fce Time.
The sisters have always had a special bond. Shortly after Emily was born, their mother was diagnosed with cancer so Sarah, 25, "stepped up" helped raise her little sister, according to the influencer's TikTok.
The two recently walked together in the Jaqueline City Apparel charity fashion show during New York Fashion Week. Reflecting on the experience, Sarah praised Emily for shattering "expectations that lie within the fashion industry" as a model with Down Syndrome.
"We are breaking centuries worth of barriers + expectations that lie within the fashion industry. Expectations that: You just look, walk and dress a certain way." Sarah wrote on TikTok, alongside a video of their big moment on stage in February. "Well that's what we are changing. The everyday person is worthy of walking this runway."