Father and Siblings of Tom Mann’s Fiancée Speak Out on Her Death

Dani Hampson's family is honoring her legacy.

The 34-year-old PR executive passed away on June 18, the same day she was supposed to marry The X Factor alum Tom Mann. In the wake of her passing, her loved ones have taken to social media to pay tribute to her.

Dani's father, Martin Hampson, penned a heartfelt message in honor of his "beloved" daughter. "She was the beating heart of our family, the loving, successful, intelligent daughter who always put everybody before herself," he wrote in a June 21 post, "and as a result was loved by everyone."

Sharing that the family is "devastated and utterly heartbroken," he continued, "People say the hurt will ease in time, but as it stands we are broken."

He added, "Danielle, we will love you forever."

Meanwhile, Dani's sister-in-law Helena Smith—whose birthday fell on Dani and Tom's wedding date—praised her "selflessness" and mourned how she had so "much life left to live with both Tom and Bowie," her 8-month-old son with the singer.