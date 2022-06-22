Father and Siblings of Tom Mann’s Fiancée Speak Out on Her Death

Dani Hampson's family is honoring her legacy.
The 34-year-old PR executive passed away on June 18, the same day she was supposed to marry The X Factor alum Tom Mann. In the wake of her passing, her loved ones have taken to social media to pay tribute to her.
Dani's father, Martin Hampson, penned a heartfelt message in honor of his "beloved" daughter. "She was the beating heart of our family, the loving, successful, intelligent daughter who always put everybody before herself," he wrote in a June 21 post, "and as a result was loved by everyone."
Sharing that the family is "devastated and utterly heartbroken," he continued, "People say the hurt will ease in time, but as it stands we are broken."
He added, "Danielle, we will love you forever."
Meanwhile, Dani's sister-in-law Helena Smith—whose birthday fell on Dani and Tom's wedding date—praised her "selflessness" and mourned how she had so "much life left to live with both Tom and Bowie," her 8-month-old son with the singer.
"The 18th was my birthday, and even though it should have been all about her, she still made plans around her own wedding weekend to celebrate me too," she shared. "I can never thank her enough for her selflessness and always, always putting other people first, even when she didn't have to. This day will forever now be a celebration of you."
She continued, "I looked up to you since the moment I met you Danielle, the big sister I never had and never knew I needed, a best friend. You taught me so much and I promise to use what I've learnt from you throughout the rest of my life, and to be there for Bowie always, I'm so happy I get to be his Auntie."
Dani's brother Andrew Hampson also had loving words for his "beautiful sister," writing in a tribute of his own, "For as long as I can remember Danielle has been my best friend."
Andrew noted that while he had immense pride for Dani's success in her career, her "greatest achievement" was being a mother.
"The outpouring of love we have already witnessed is a testament to the wonderful person you were," he added. "I wish we could have just one last hug, drink, laugh together and I could have the opportunity to tell you, you were everything to me."
Tom first shared the tragic news of Dani's passing on June 20, calling the loss an "irreversible heartbreak."
"I feel like I have cried an ocean," he wrote on Instagram." We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle."
In his heartbreaking post, Tom also shared the promises he plans to uphold for their son in honor of Dani.
"I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted," he vowed. "I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud."
Tom did not share any additional details about Dani's passing. A cause of death has not been made public at this time.