Sherri Shepherd's Talk Show Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think

You can expect Sherri Shepherd on your TV screens sooner rather than later.

That's right, The View alum's self-titled daytime talk show, Sherri, is set to debut this fall: Sept. 12, to be exact. This news is particularly exciting for Shepherd, who recently closed out a successful guest hosting stint on The Wendy Williams Show, which ended its almost 14 year run on June 17.

"September 12th can't get here fast enough. Hosting my own talk show is a dream come true," Shepherd said in a statement, "and I'm so excited to take viewers on this joyous journey. My new show will be something truly fun and fresh, a daily hour of entertainment escapism with plenty of laughter, fun and flirtiness as I give my take on pop culture. And I'm so glad to have such an awesome senior production team helping to make this magic a reality."

Though Sherri is filling the void left by The Wendy Williams Show's cancelation, it won't be debuting alone on Sept. 12. We're referring to The Jennifer Hudson Show, which happens to have the same debut day scheduled.