Exclusive

Jabari Banks' Dancing With Myself Routine Will Leave You Saying Wow

The star of Peacock's Bel-Air Jabari Banks proves he's got some fresh moves while demonstrating a routine to Post Malone's "Wow" in E! News' exclusive Dancing With Myself preview.

By Paige Strout Jun 21, 2022 11:10 PMTags
TVNBCExclusivesCelebritiesEntertainmentPost MalonePeacockNBCU
Watch: Bel-Air Star Jabari Banks' TikTok Dance Tutorial

Just like Will Smith, this Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's got some sweet moves.

Bel-Air star Jabari Banks is headed to NBC's Dancing With Myself on June 21 to teach the show's latest batch of contestants a brand-new routine, and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the actor's guest appearance.

"Today, we got a fun one for you," Banks says in the clip above before introducing the dance to "Wow" by Post Malone. "Get your dancing shoes on and let's go."

While it doesn't resemble the memorable Carlton dance, the upbeat routine matches the song's fun vibe, with moves mirroring the song's lyrics—such as hands reaching into pockets for "hundred bands in my pocket," rolling arms and a salute for "when I roll like the army," and walking with an invisible cane for "your grandmama probably know me."

"That was great, but now I'm done dancing," Banks says before telling contestants, "It's your turn."

photos
Bel-Air Cast Covers emmy Magazine

With the help of judges and dance creators Shakira, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy, the competitors will have to give the dance their all to earn the title of Ultimate Pod Star and take home a cash prize of $25,000.

Who will dance their way to victory? Tune in to Dancing With Myself on Tuesday, June 21 at 10 p.m. on NBC. Season one of Bel-Air is now streaming on Peacock.

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Former NBA Star Caleb Swanigan Dead at 25

2

X Factor Singer Tom Mann's Fiancée Dies on Their Wedding Day

3

Bachelor Nation's Katie Thurston and John Hersey Break Up

4
Exclusive

Below Deck Sailing's Reunion Teases a Major Daisy & Gary Moment

5

Father and Siblings of Tom Mann’s Fiancée Speak Out on Her Death

Latest News

Josh Brolin Says Outer Range Isn't Copying Yellowstone

TikTokers Sarah Carolyn and Cindy Moyer Are Engaged

Father and Siblings of Tom Mann’s Fiancée Speak Out on Her Death

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her Kids’ Scary Search History

Exclusive

Gaten Matarazzo Doesn't Want to Compare Stranger Things Mentors

Bill Cosby Found Liable of Sexual Assault in California Civil Case

Sherri Shepherd's Talk Show Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think