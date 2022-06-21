J.Crew 2-Day Flash Sale: Score $4 T-Shirts, $9 Sweatshirts, $20 Jeans & More Amazing Limited-Time Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Who doesn't love a good flash sale? More often than not, flash sale deals give you the best discounts you can score (hello, Kate Spade Surprise Deals of the Day!). Plus, since they're only available for a limited time only, there's no time to think about whether you should or shouldn't get something. It's either you act fast and get the best deal you can, or pay regular price. Today, we've got a flash sale you'll want to take advantage of ASAP.
J.Crew's 2-Day Flash Sale is on and pretty much everything is on sale right now for 35% off! That means you can get a good discount on new arrivals for summer, trending styles, and top-rated picks from fellow J.Crew shoppers. If that weren't enough, sale styles are an extra 50% off!
If you want to stock up on basic tees, sweatshirts, jeans and more, now's the perfect time to do so as you can find some incredible deals under $20.
We've rounded up some of the best deals from J.Crew's 2-Day Flash Sale. Check those out below and be sure to shop before prices go back up!
The Best Deals From J.Crew's 2-Day Flash Sale
J.Crew '90s Cropped Organic Slub Cotton T-Shirt
High quality organic tees for cheap, anyone? During J.Crew's 2-Day Flash Sale, you can score their essential throwback tee for as low as $4.
J.Crew Button-Front Eyelet Dress
You can't go wrong with a lovely white dress, and this classic button-front dress features allover eyelets, comfy smocking across the back and side pockets. It's originally $200 but it's on sale today for less than $60. Not bad at all!
J.Crew Gwyneth Cupro Slip Dress
This trendy slip dress was inspired by the brand's best-selling ‘90s-inspired slip skirt. It's made from cupro, a fabric that's just as smooth yet more durable than silk. It's a popular style among J.Crew shoppers, and one even loved it so much, they bought in three colors. Right now, you can add one to your closet for as low as $49.
J.Crew Long-Sleeve Ramie Tunic Top
Who's ready for a beach day? This easy breezy tunic is the perfect summer top. It's made with ramie fabric, which is a linen alternative made to give you an even more airy and drapier.
J.Crew University Terry Cropped Crewneck Sweatshirt
If you could use a comfy and cute pullover to throw on during cooler summer nights, we've got one right here. Today, you can score J.Crew's university-inspired cropped crewneck for just $9. That's definitely one can't-miss deal.
J.Crew 9’’ Mid-Rise Vintage Slim-Straight Jean in Tilda Wash
Need a new pair of jeans to wear all season long? These slim-straight jeans are perfect for anyone wanting to slowly transition out of skinny jeans. The medium wash is also really nice and perfect for a casual summer day look. Best part is, it's on sale for $20. Considering it's originally priced at $128, you're getting a jaw-dropping deal.
J.Crew Eco Dreamiest Long-Sleeve Pajama Set
J.Crew's dreamy long-sleeve pajama set is part of their softest, drapiest, and "more sustainable-est" sleep collection yet. Shoppers love how seriously soft and good looking these pjs are. Plus, they're on sale for as low as $22.
J.Crew Magic Rinse Crewneck Sweatshirt
J.Crew shoppers love the Magic Rinse Crewneck Sweatshirts for being comfy and just the right amount of thickness for summer. In fact, one wrote, "It's a lighter layer, kind of like an upscale version of a long sleeve crew you'd bring to the beach when it gets chilly." There are currently four colors on sale now for $19, you may want to snag more than one.
J.Crew Woven-Straw Market Tote with Rope Handles
Straw bags are one of the trendiest styles this season, and you can score this large J.Crew tote with chic navy rope handles for less than $50 today.
J.Crew Soft Gauze Short-Sleeve Pajama Set
This is a cute pajama set worthy of being taken on your summer vacation. It's originally $90, but you can get it today for $30.
J.Crew 9’’ Mid-Rise Toothpick Jean in Marine Wash
According to J.Crew shoppers, these mid-rise toothpick jeans offer the most comfortable and flattering fit yet. One wrote, "The soft weight of these jeans is perfect. There's just a touch of stretch, but not so much that they sag and bag after having them on a couple of hours. The waist is higher than pictured (on me) but not too high. It looks great with tees tucked, partially tucked, or not. I'm so happy that I ordered two!! These are summer light and I will be wearing them all season."
