What Exactly Chris Hemsworth Ate to Prep for Thor: Love and Thunder

Watch : Chris Hemsworth Shares Thor DIET PLAN

Chris Hemsworth didn't need an otherworldly diet in order play the God of Thunder.

Part of his physical prep for the latest Thor installment Love and Thunder with trainer James "Duffy" Gaver involved a diet that, as Chris put it, spanned across "the animal kingdom."

"For breakfast, would be three or four eggs with a fistful of rice or a fistful of veggies or both," he exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on June 21. "Then a few hours later, it would be chicken, veggies, rice. Next meal would be steak, vegetables rice—fish, vegetables, rice."

Luckily, his effort was all worth it for a cheat day. "Pizza's a big one for me," the 38-year-old shared. "I like hamburgers. Ice cream is a big one, chocolate—it's all the obvious stuff."

Before beginning prep for the film, Chris fell in love with writer, director and co-star Taikia Waititi's script—which sees Thor face the villainous Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale)—upon first read.