The Truth About Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson Engagement Rumors

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has put a ring on it…but does that mean she's a bride-to-be?

The 16-year-old and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, sparked engagement rumors after the reality star was spotted wearing a diamond on that finger.

But she won't be walking down the aisle just yet. As her rep told E! News, the jewelry is nothing special and "just a ring."

Not that the reality star and her first boyfriend aren't going strong. Back in May, June "Mama June" Shannon raved about the couple, who went Instagram official in September. As she exclusively told E! News "You cannot pull them out of each other's asshole."