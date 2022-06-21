The Truth About Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson Engagement Rumors

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has put a ring on it…but does that mean she's a bride-to-be?
The 16-year-old and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, sparked engagement rumors after the reality star was spotted wearing a diamond on that finger.
But she won't be walking down the aisle just yet. As her rep told E! News, the jewelry is nothing special and "just a ring."
Not that the reality star and her first boyfriend aren't going strong. Back in May, June "Mama June" Shannon raved about the couple, who went Instagram official in September. As she exclusively told E! News "You cannot pull them out of each other's asshole."
The Toddlers & Tiaras alum has largely kept her relationship private, taking extra caution with what—and how much—she shares with her followers. Why? Well…"She wears long lashes. She has long nails and now she's in an interracial relationship," Mama June told E!. "She does get a lot of hate on that. She just chooses, to avoid the negativity, not to put everything out just like me."
"People just don't know us," she continued. "To stop all the bulls--t, we choose not to post everything out there like a lot of people."
For Honey Boo Boo, Dralin is one of the few people who does know her. "To be honest, I do not have many friends," she candidly told Teen Vogue last August. "Because I feel like folks are so much like, 'Oh, my God, I'm friends with Honey Boo Boo.' I don't trust nobody really, so I don't have friends."