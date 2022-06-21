Southern Charm's Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo Set the Record Straight on Season 8 Hookup

Southern Charm's Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo are spilling the (sweet) tea on that hookup teased in the show's season 8 trailer.
The co-stars dated for three years and ultimately broke up in 2017, and Craig is now dating Summer House's Paige DeSorbo. However, when he dropped a bombshell about him and Naomie "recently" hooking up, some fans were left wondering if there had been any crossover between the brief rekindling and Craig's new relationship.
But Craig told E! News that wasn't the case. "It was months before we became exclusive," he said of the hookup with Naomie and his relationship with Paige. "We didn't live in the same city and we were figuring out if we really wanted that."
Ironically enough, reuniting with his ex brought him closer to Paige. "Seeing Naomie in Vegas actually was closure I didn't know I needed," he continued. "I was finally was able to be like, 'I know who my person is, and it's not you, but I wish you well.' And it really put me on a path forward to knowing that I wanted to date Paige."
Naomie shared a similar sentiment, telling E! News that she and Craig are "on really good terms," and that she was surprised to see their short-lived reunion turn into "such a big deal."
"It was blown up a little bit more than what Craig and I anticipated," Naomie said, adding that she's "super happy" for him and Paige. "I think she's wonderful. And I think that they're a really good match, or at least they seem to be."
Paige and Craig have been dating since last summer, and she's set to make several appearances on the upcoming season of Southern Charm. "I would have liked to have her on more," Craig said, "but I'm glad that she got to see the world that we come from. She definitely said that we're all crazy."
They're hardly the only couple in Charleston, though. According to Shep Rose, fans will learn a lot more about his relationship with Taylor Ann Green this season. "We've come a long way," Shep exclusively told E! News. "It's been two and a half years."
As such, the pair has naturally become subject to questions about their future together. "We felt like everyone was chirping all around us—which happens—but it can really put undue stress on a relationship," Shep said. "And then I didn't really help the situation a couple of times, but I just felt really stressed at certain times during the season about trying to make sure that Taylor's ok, that we're ok, and that I'm ok. It's a lot of balls to juggle in the air."
With that said, an engagement isn't too hard for Shep to imagine. But will he and Taylor or Craig and Paige be the first to walk down the aisle? "I'm not going to spoil it!" Shep said, while Craig admitted "it's up in the air."
"It can go either way," Craig added. "We're both in happy places where I think we both do want to get married, which is an awesome position to be in."
The couples could always pull off a double wedding, too. As Shep enthusiastically put it, "Yes, a two for one deal! We'll go to Vegas."
Now that we'd love to see.
Southern Charm season 8 premieres Thursday, June 23 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up with past seasons on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)