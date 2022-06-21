Southern Charm's Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo Set the Record Straight on Season 8 Hookup

Watch : Where Naomie Olindo Stands With Ex Craig Conover

Southern Charm's Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo are spilling the (sweet) tea on that hookup teased in the show's season 8 trailer.

The co-stars dated for three years and ultimately broke up in 2017, and Craig is now dating Summer House's Paige DeSorbo. However, when he dropped a bombshell about him and Naomie "recently" hooking up, some fans were left wondering if there had been any crossover between the brief rekindling and Craig's new relationship.

But Craig told E! News that wasn't the case. "It was months before we became exclusive," he said of the hookup with Naomie and his relationship with Paige. "We didn't live in the same city and we were figuring out if we really wanted that."

Ironically enough, reuniting with his ex brought him closer to Paige. "Seeing Naomie in Vegas actually was closure I didn't know I needed," he continued. "I was finally was able to be like, 'I know who my person is, and it's not you, but I wish you well.' And it really put me on a path forward to knowing that I wanted to date Paige."