See Insecure's Amanda Seales Make a Hilarious Sex Tape Confession on Celeb Game Face

Celebrity Game Face EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Seales' Secrets Revealed

Celebrity Game Face is back with one of its most revealing games to date.

Actress and comedian Amanda Seales gets put in the hot seat during a game of "Guilty As Charged" in E! News' sneak peek at the show's June 21 season three premiere.

Joined by celebrity players Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Morris Chestnut and his wife Pam Byse, host Kevin Hart kicks things off by asking the Insecure alum, "Amanda, you stand accused of using the carpool lane when you're the only one in the car. How do you plead?"

Everyone knows the answer, except for Amanda's partner, actor, writer and director James Bland, who is blind-folded. "Even we know this, James," Tichina tells him. "C'mon now, this is Amanda!"

Choosing to give his friend the benefit of the doubt, James responds that she's not guilty, only to be met with an incorrect response. But his luck begins to change when Kevin rules out his second charge.