Why Kim Kardashian Waited 6 Months to Introduce Pete Davidson to Her Kids

Watch : Kim Kardashian Reveals FIRST MOVE She Made on Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian didn't want Pete Davidson to start keeping up with her family right away.

Though the SKIMS CEO began dating the comedian last fall, she waited half a year before introducing him to her kids⁠ North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3⁠, who she shares with ex Kanye West. "I definitely wanted to wait six months and that was the marker. It's different for everyone and different things work for different people," she revealed on the June 21 episode of Today, "but you just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible."

She also consulted with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who co-parents three kids with ex Scott Disick, and "a few therapists" before making the big introduction. "Luckily," Kim explained, "I have a sister that's been through it all and we talked about it."