How Season 2 of The Kardashians Will Tackle the Blac Chyna Defamation Lawsuit

The drama between Blac Chyna and The Kardashians is far from over.
The defamation lawsuit filed by Chyna—which was resolved in the Kardashians favor on May 2—will play out on the family's Hulu show, The Kardashians. In a June 20 interview on Deadline's Crew Call podcast with Anthony D'Alessandro, executive producer Danielle King said it all happened naturally, outside of the courtroom.
"We weren't filming it," King said. "We just got snippets along the way and it ended up unfolding into this really compelling story."
King reveled that the family will sometimes request that certain aspects of their lives not be filmed—like the trial—but they still manage to find their way into the show.
"They have boundaries. They'll say, ‘We don't want this shot.'" King said. "I absolutely respect that. But then there will end up being a conversation about it in another time we're shooting and we'll flesh that out in one way, shape or form. Maybe we didn't cover the initial part of a conversation, but then it comes up organically in a different scene."
As for season two, King said it will be here sooner than you might think, insisting "you won't have to wait another year" and that the goal is to finish shooting by the end of June.
Matriarch Kris Jenner—who also acts as an executive producer on The Kardashians—says the freedom of being on Hulu has been a boon for the show and its fans.
"The beautiful thing of a streaming network is that we can wrap these episodes and get it to the viewers as soon as possible," Jenner said on the podcast. "They feel like they're following along and not trying to catch up with something that happened six or eight months ago."
As for whether or not Pete Davidson—whose voice made an appearance on the first season finale—will appear in the flesh in season two, King said that's entirely up to him.
"Kim never tried to persuade Pete," she said. "It's always up to the significant other. If they want to join in on the fun, more power to them. We're happy to cover that. Pete is a high-profile person. Kim has said before, ‘When the cameras are rolling for him, it's performance time; When the cameras are rolling for this family, it's time to get real.' It's a different muscle."
While spin-offs like Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami were hallmarks of the family's run on Keeping up With the Kardashians, Jenner insisted it's not quite as easy anymore.
"Unless we just do The Kardashians Take Palm Springs, there's a lot of moving parts when we travel these days because of the kids," she said. "It's too much to move an entire family to another city and really get the most out of it."
For the record, we would absolutely watch every episode of The Kardashians Take Palm Springs.
What we do know about season two is that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding will be featured.
"You'll have to tune in. We're covering it," King said. "It's going to be amazing. That much I know."
The first season of The Kardashians is available to stream now on Hulu.