Inside Taylor Swift's Sweet Connection to The Summer I Turned Pretty Series

Watch : How The Summer I Turned Pretty Series Differs From Book

It's been anything but a cruel summer for author Jenny Han.

Her new TV show The Summer I Turned Pretty, which is based on her young adult trilogy, premiered on June 17 and was the most-watched series on Amazon Prime Video by the end of the weekend. But for Han, the icing on the cake came weeks before the show even dropped when the first trailer debuted Taylor Swift's version of "This Love."

"I don't even know the words for what that meant to me," Han exclusively told E! News. "That was my no. 1 dream, to get one of her songs on this show."

Mission accomplished. Two of the finale's most pivotal moments are set to Swift's songs, including the return of "This Love (Taylor's Version)", which plays as Belly (Lola Tung) and Conrad (Christopher Brinley) have their first kiss on the beach. Swoon.