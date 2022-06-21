Rob Gronkowski Announces Retirement From NFL, Again

Watch : Rob Gronkowski, Von Miller & More Show Off Their Junk

Rob Gronkowski has touched down on NFL retirement.

In an Instagram post shared on June 21, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end announced he is retiring his football career for the second time.

"I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," Rob wrote. "The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well."

Rob—who first retired in 2019 after playing nine seasons for the New England Patriots, per ESPN—came out of retirement and back on to the field in 2020 to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his June 21 Instagram post, the 33-year-old reflected on an essay he wrote in college about wanting to play football for the Buccaneers one day.