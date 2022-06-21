Cancer Birthday Horoscope 2022: Here's What Cancer Zodiac Signs Can Expect for the Year Ahead

E! makes a commission on purchases. The brands featured are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Summer is officially here, which means it's also the beginning of Cancer season. If you were born between June 21 and July 22, we got professional astrologer Clarisse Monahan to share some insights into what you can expect for your year ahead. Let's just say, the universe is on your side this year.

If you've got a huge goal or dream you've been struggling to get anywhere with, your birthday horoscope says you may finally see some movement in the right direction over the next year.

In astrology, each zodiac sign has a ruling planet, which influences a sign's personality and behavior. For Cancer, your ruling planet is the Moon. Whenever the Moon is in a good placement in the sky, you'll notice things in your life seem to flow more smoothly. Fortunately, the New Moon on June 28 will be in its home planet of Cancer. According to Monahan, this will be a very lucky day for you. When a planet is at "home" in the sign it rules, its powers get "supercharged" and you'll get some extra support at manifesting your dreams.