Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip's Phaedra Parks & Tamra Judge Spill on Naked Parties & Ghosts

Watch : Tamra Judge Says Brandi Glanville Was the MESSIEST UGT Housewife

Drunken parties, visits from the dead and lots of drama? Get ready for a wild Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season two!

Real Housewives alums and RHUGT co-stars Tamra Judge and Phaedra Parks promise fans are in for quite the ride when the Peacock series' sophomore season premieres June 23. Tamra and Phaedra will be joined by fellow ex-Housewives Vicki Gunvalson, Jill Zarin, Eva Marcille, Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong for a week of shenanigans at Dorinda's Medley's Berkshires estate, Bluestone Manor.

Prior to the trip, Tamra admitted she "was afraid of Brandi" because of their past social media feuds, but the two ultimately found common ground.

"We work things out pretty quickly," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star told E! News exclusively. "By the first episode we do talk and we sit down and we talk it through and we decide we do like each other...We have some bumps moving forward, but for the most part we work it out and towards the end we have a lot of fun together."

However, Brandi "definitely shakes some people up" in the house, according to Tamra.

"I can't remember if she makes anyone cry," Tamra said with a laugh. "There was a lot of alcohol involved. The memory is a little foggy."