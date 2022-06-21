Kim Kardashian Reveals Why North West Doesn't Have Social Media on Her Phone

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have gone their separate ways romantically, but they have amicably come to terms with how they want to monitor their children when it comes to social media.
During a June 21 appearance on Today, the SKIMS CEO, 41, shared that she and the rapper, 45, decided to get their oldest child North West a phone last Christmas so she can communicate with her parents. However, there's one condition: The phone is not allowed to have social media apps on it.
"It just has Wi-Fi, so it's not like she can really use it or doesn't have—you know she has games on it and fun creative things," Kim told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "But not really any social media apps or anything."
Why? Kim said that she isn't ready for the social media conversation with her daughter, adding that "she's still too young for that."
The reality star's comments about keeping North off social media comes more than five months after Kanye publicly shared in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked that he did not want North or their other three children—Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3—to be on any social media platforms without his permission.
And in February, the Donda rapper shared a screenshot of North from one of her TikTok videos with Kim and wrote, "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?"
Since then, Kim has allowed North to be part of her TikTok videos and she manages their shared account. Most recently, the SKKN founder shared a glimpse into her daughter's 9th birthday party June 12, which featured a clip of North playing a hand game with a life-size character of Kuromi.
The mom of four captioned the TikTok video, "Kuromi Time."
