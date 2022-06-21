Meet the Stars Joining Paramount+'s New Show Wolf Pack

We're howling over the Wolf Pack cast.
Paramount+ revealed the stars joining the upcoming series June 20. Being initiated into the pack is Armani Jackson's Everett, Bella Shephard as Blake, Chloe Rose Robertson as Luna and Harlan, played by Tyler Lawrence Gray.
Wolf Pack is based on the Edo Van Belkom book series and centers on a group of teens, whose lives are threatened when a California wildfire awakens a supernatural beast. Per the series description, the teens are "inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them—the bite and blood of a werewolf."
So how exactly is the show tied to the original MTV series Teen Wolf? Well, it's executive produced and written by Jeff Davis, who is also writing and producing the upcoming Paramount+ original film Teen Wolf: The Movie.
Paramount+ has yet to reveal how else Wolf Pack may connect to Teen Wolf, but both shows take place in California.
In the original show, Tyler Posey's Scott McCall lived in Beacon Hills, Calif., the same setting for the upcoming film.
Paramount+ previously shared that a majority of the original stars, including Crystal Reed, Colton Haynes and Holland Roden, are reprising their roles in the movie. Dylan O'Brien and Arden Cho are two of the only cast members skipping out on the reunion.
And while the characters and setting will look much the same, fans can expect a new story to sink their teeth into. According to Paramount+, the movie will see the wolves and other supernatural beings come back to fight a new creature. "But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha," the streamer teased, "can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."
Teen Wolf: The Movie began production in March and is expected to hit Paramount+ later this year.