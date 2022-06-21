Meet the Stars Joining Paramount+'s New Show Wolf Pack

We're howling over the Wolf Pack cast.

Paramount+ revealed the stars joining the upcoming series June 20. Being initiated into the pack is Armani Jackson's Everett, Bella Shephard as Blake, Chloe Rose Robertson as Luna and Harlan, played by Tyler Lawrence Gray.

Wolf Pack is based on the Edo Van Belkom book series and centers on a group of teens, whose lives are threatened when a California wildfire awakens a supernatural beast. Per the series description, the teens are "inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them—the bite and blood of a werewolf."

So how exactly is the show tied to the original MTV series Teen Wolf? Well, it's executive produced and written by Jeff Davis, who is also writing and producing the upcoming Paramount+ original film Teen Wolf: The Movie.