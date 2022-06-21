Tori Spelling Celebrates Father's Day With Lance Bass Amid Dean McDermott Split Speculation

Watch : Dean McDermott Fiercely Defends Wife Tori Spelling After Backlash

Are Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott in sync these days?

Some fans questioned the duo's status after seeing the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum's recent Instagram post.

On June 19, Tori posted pictures of her and her 14-year-old daughter Stella celebrating Father's Day with Lance Bass, his husband Michael Turchin and their 8-month-old twins Violet and Alexander.

"I met the twins…" the actress wrote in the caption. "By coincidence got to spend Father's Day with my friend @lancebass and his amazing hubby @michaelturchinart and their adorable twins Alexander & Violet."

Tori noted her "DIY diva" daughter crocheted Alexander a pair of sandals in less than two hours and that Violet's would be done the next day. "Happy Father's Day everyone," she continued, "and Lance and Michael I have major baby fever again."

In addition to Stella, Tori and Dean share children Liam, 15; Hattie, 10; Finn, 9; and Beau, 5 (Dean also has a 23-year-old son named Jack from his previous marriage to Mary Jo Eustance). However, Dean was not in the Father's Day pics.