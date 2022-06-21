Tori Spelling Celebrates Father's Day With Lance Bass Amid Dean McDermott Split Speculation

Are Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott in sync these days?
Some fans questioned the duo's status after seeing the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum's recent Instagram post.
On June 19, Tori posted pictures of her and her 14-year-old daughter Stella celebrating Father's Day with Lance Bass, his husband Michael Turchin and their 8-month-old twins Violet and Alexander.
"I met the twins…" the actress wrote in the caption. "By coincidence got to spend Father's Day with my friend @lancebass and his amazing hubby @michaelturchinart and their adorable twins Alexander & Violet."
Tori noted her "DIY diva" daughter crocheted Alexander a pair of sandals in less than two hours and that Violet's would be done the next day. "Happy Father's Day everyone," she continued, "and Lance and Michael I have major baby fever again."
In addition to Stella, Tori and Dean share children Liam, 15; Hattie, 10; Finn, 9; and Beau, 5 (Dean also has a 23-year-old son named Jack from his previous marriage to Mary Jo Eustance). However, Dean was not in the Father's Day pics.
"I guess happy Father's Day to the father of Tori's children too??????" one social media user wrote in the comments. Asked another, "Where is Dean? Are you guys still together?"
E! News has reached out to Tori and Dean's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.
The actress and the actor, who tied the knot in 2006, have sparked split speculation for more than a year. Back in January, Tori celebrated New Year's Day with their children in Lake Arrowhead, Calif., but Dean wasn't there, noting he had pneumonia at the time. And when Dean was absent from the family's Christmas card in November, Tori explained he had been filming a movie in Canada.
These weren't the only times followers have questioned where they stand. Back in June 2021, Tori shared on Jeff Lewis Live that she and Dean were sleeping in separate rooms. And in March 2021, she was spotted without her wedding ring.
While Tori and Dean have remained tight-lipped on their relationship, he did address the breakup rumors during a September 2021 episode of The Feminine Warrior podcast. For instance, he said Tori was spotted without her wedding ring because she took it off to wash her hands and "forgot to put it back on." He also spoke about why he's been photographed without his band.
"I had a silicone utility ring that I took off when I was playing golf, and I put it in my pocket," he said on the podcast. "And when I take my glove out, it fell out on the golf course. So, I lost my utility ring and then somebody saw that. 'He doesn't have his ring.' So now, everybody's in a titter, so I'm like, 'Forget it, I'm not going to replace it. Just let them think it.'"
Overall, he wishes people would just mind their own business. "It's just weird that people need to know," he said at the time. "'What's going on with Tori and Dean? She's not wearing her ring.' Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?"