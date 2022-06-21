X Factor Singer Tom Mann's Fiancée Dani Hampson Dies on Their Wedding Day

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Tom Mann is honoring the life and legacy of his "best friend" and fiancée, Dani Hampson.

The former X Factor star—who auditioned in 2014 as a solo artist before being grouped into the band Stereo Kicks—shared that his partner Dani passed away on June 18, the day they were set to get married. Dani, a PR executive, was just 34 years old.

"I can't believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani - my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life - passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning," he wrote in a June 20 Instagram post. "On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle."

Tom is now promising to wear his wedding ring as a sign of his "unconditional" love for Dani, who gave birth to their son Bowie in October 2021.