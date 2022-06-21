X Factor Singer Tom Mann's Fiancée Dani Hampson Dies on Their Wedding Day

Former X Factor contestant Tom Mann announced the death of his fiancée Dani Hampson. According to the singer's gut-wrenching message, she passed away on June 18, the day of their wedding.

By Jess Cohen Jun 21, 2022 5:27 PMTags
Tom Mann is honoring the life and legacy of his "best friend" and fiancée, Dani Hampson.

The former X Factor star—who auditioned in 2014 as a solo artist before being grouped into the band Stereo Kicks—shared that his partner Dani passed away on June 18, the day they were set to get married. Dani, a PR executive, was just 34 years old.

"I can't believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani - my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life - passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning," he wrote in a June 20 Instagram post. "On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle."

Tom is now promising to wear his wedding ring as a sign of his "unconditional" love for Dani, who gave birth to their son Bowie in October 2021.

"I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don't know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy," Tom continued. "I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud."

Tom, 28, went on to call Dani the most beautiful person inside and out. "We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that," he added. "I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time."

Instagram

He concluded the post with a message to Dani: "My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever."

Tom did not share any additional details about Dani's passing and a cause of death has not been made public at this time.

