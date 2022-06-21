Below Deck Mediterranean's Season 7 Trailer Goes Where They've Never Been Before

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Below Deck Mediterranean is back for a season full of surprises.

Captain Sandy Yawn and fan-favorite Deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers are headed to Malta in the first look at season seven of the hit Bravo reality series, which returns July 11. (Fans can catch the supersized season premiere one week early on July 4 on Peacock.)

The destination isn't the only new thing this season. Joining Sandy and Zee on board is a brand-new crew, which consists of Chief Stew Natasha Webb, Chef Dave White, Bosun Raygan Tyler, Stews Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen and Deckhands Storm Smith and Jason Gaskell.

Sandy tells guests in the new trailer, "Our goal is to make this your home away from home," and apparently doing so includes lots of drinks, silly costumes and sexy strippers.

As Chief Stew Natasha jokes, "When s--t hits the fan, the best thing to do is feed them alcohol."