Below Deck Mediterranean's Season 7 Trailer Goes Where They've Never Been Before

Meet the new crew members joining Captain Sandy Yawn and Deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers on a first-ever trip to Malta in the first look at the Bravo series' upcoming seventh season.

By Paige Strout Jun 21, 2022 5:17 PMTags
TVReality TVTrailersPremieresBravoCelebritiesBelow DeckBelow Deck MediterraneanEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Below Deck Mediterranean is back for a season full of surprises.

Captain Sandy Yawn and fan-favorite Deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers are headed to Malta in the first look at season seven of the hit Bravo reality series, which returns July 11. (Fans can catch the supersized season premiere one week early on July 4 on Peacock.)

The destination isn't the only new thing this season. Joining Sandy and Zee on board is a brand-new crew, which consists of Chief Stew Natasha Webb, Chef Dave White, Bosun Raygan Tyler, Stews Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen and Deckhands Storm Smith and Jason Gaskell.

Sandy tells guests in the new trailer, "Our goal is to make this your home away from home," and apparently doing so includes lots of drinks, silly costumes and sexy strippers.

As Chief Stew Natasha jokes, "When s--t hits the fan, the best thing to do is feed them alcohol."

photos
A Comprehensive Breakdown of Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Love Pentagon

It wouldn't be Below Deck without some onboard drama and hookups. The trailer teases Stew Natalya hitting it off with a crew member, despite stating she's not looking for a "boat romance," while Stew Kyle pursues a hookup with a guest.

"Bring me a naked man," Natalya jokes with her "twin" Natasha, "and bring him to me now."

However, tensions rise as Natasha begins a new relationship with Chef Dave, something that could affect the whole crew if it goes south. "The Chief Stew and the Chef have to work well together," says Sandy. "It permeates through the boat."

Between Deckhand Jason butting heads with crewmates, Sandy hitting a large buoy and struggling with difficult weather, fans will have to tune in to see if things end up smooth sailing or if the cast is in for rocky seas.

Check out the full trailer above and scroll through the gallery below to see the new cast photos.

Trending Stories

1

Former NBA Star Caleb Swanigan Dead at 25

2

X Factor Singer Tom Mann's Fiancée Dies on Their Wedding Day

3

Bachelor Nation's Katie Thurston and John Hersey Break Up

photos
Craziest Guests on Below Deck

Below Deck Mediterranean season seven premieres Monday, July 11, at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Fans can catch up on past seasons and stream new episodes one week in advance on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Laurent Basset/Bravo
Captain Sandy Yawn

As a renowned superyacht captain and mentor in the yachting industry, Captain Sandy is always looking to support crew members to reach their full potential. Returning to the Mediterranean, Captain Sandy is thrilled to start fresh with a new group of skilled yachties.

Laurent Basset/Bravo
Chief Stew Natasha Webb

Ambitious Chief Stew Natasha Webb is always ready to welcome charter guests with a charming smile and a craft cocktail. After serving as a Chief Stew on bigger vessels with more interior support, she must quickly acclimate to a smaller team. This season, she grapples with setting work-life boundaries, and after personal issues spill out in the department, she sees a lack of respect while others see chaos, bringing her to a decision point about the best path forward to be a strong leader.

Laurent Basset/Bravo
Chef Dave White

Born in the UK and with over seven years of experience as a Head Chef, Dave White prides himself on plating, flavor and presentation. He immediately impresses Captain Sandy and sets high expectations to serve food nothing short of exemplary the entire season. As he struggles to hold on to a shocking secret from his past, emotions bottle up putting his job on thin ice.

Laurent Basset/Bravo
Bosun Raygan Tyler

Essex-born Raygan Tyler heads the deck team and excitedly joins as Captain Sandy's second-ever female Bosun. She is over the moon to work with a female Captain after facing frustrations with gender equality in the yachting industry. As the first few charters get off to a rocky start, Raygan quickly finds that leading this deck crew on this type of unfamiliar superyacht is more challenging than anticipated.

Laurent Basset/Bravo
Stew Natalya Scudder

Born in Western Australia, Natalya Scudder has always been drawn to the water and brings her outgoing and "can-do" personality to the interior team. Whether she is entertaining the guests or setting stunning tablescapes, Natalya is dedicated to the job, but a steamy new romance proves to be a big distraction. Looking for perfection in every aspect of her life, she gets into conflict when she sees things falling apart around her.

Laurent Basset/Bravo
Stew Kyle Viljoen

Originally from South Africa but currently residing in Miami, Kyle Viljoen is the life of any party and is ready to spice up the charter season. Previously serving as a Chief Stew on other yachts, Kyle brings a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry and has no problem confronting anyone if he is challenged. His innate savviness and determination to deliver excellent service has helped him handle the most difficult guests, but things become even more surprising when certain boundaries are crossed. While he hopes that working hard will lead to the perfect charter season, an astonishing twist threatens to derail everything.

Laurent Basset/Bravo
Deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers

Returning to the Mediterranean with even more experience, Mzi "Zee" Dempers is happy to be out of quarantine and back on deck under Captain Sandy's wing. Eager to develop further in his role as a deckhand, Zee quickly realizes working with this group of yachties may be harder than he thought and must decide what is most important: old friend allegiances or his career growth.

Laurent Basset/Bravo
Deckhand Jason Gaskell

Having left a career in commodity to become his own skipper on a sailboat, Jason Gaskell joins "Home" as his first experience working on a superyacht and finds that working with a supervisor and peers may be his biggest battle yet.

Laurent Basset/Bravo
Deckhand Storm Smith

Born and raised in South Africa, where he developed a childhood friendship with Mzi, Storm Smith spent most of his time outdoors at the beach either surfing or fishing. With an abundance of knowledge from his time on a handful of different boats, he must navigate the exceptionally high standards and demands of the yachting industry. When he finds himself in the middle of a new romance with a fellow yachtie, he struggles to figure out how to juggle work and play.

Trending Stories

1

Former NBA Star Caleb Swanigan Dead at 25

2

X Factor Singer Tom Mann's Fiancée Dies on Their Wedding Day

3

Bachelor Nation's Katie Thurston and John Hersey Break Up

4

Gwen Stefani’s Birthday Surprise for Blake Shelton Is More Than Cool

5

Kate Bush Pens Heartfelt Thank You to the Duffer Brothers

Latest News

Here's What Cancer Zodiac Signs Can Expect for the Year Ahead

Exclusive

Phaedra Parks & Tamra Judge Spill All on RHUGT Season 2 Drama

Amazon Prime Day Pre-Sale on Amazon Devices: Save $700 on TVs and More

Kim Kardashian Shares Why North Doesn't Have Social Media on Her Phone

Meet the Stars Joining Paramount+'s New Show Wolf Pack

Former NFL Player Shane Olivea's Cause of Death Revealed

Tori Spelling's Father's Day Post Fuels Dean McDermott Split Rumors