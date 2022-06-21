Below Deck Mediterranean's Season 7 Trailer Goes Where They've Never Been Before

Below Deck Mediterranean is back for a season full of surprises.
Captain Sandy Yawn and fan-favorite Deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers are headed to Malta in the first look at season seven of the hit Bravo reality series, which returns July 11. (Fans can catch the supersized season premiere one week early on July 4 on Peacock.)
The destination isn't the only new thing this season. Joining Sandy and Zee on board is a brand-new crew, which consists of Chief Stew Natasha Webb, Chef Dave White, Bosun Raygan Tyler, Stews Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen and Deckhands Storm Smith and Jason Gaskell.
Sandy tells guests in the new trailer, "Our goal is to make this your home away from home," and apparently doing so includes lots of drinks, silly costumes and sexy strippers.
As Chief Stew Natasha jokes, "When s--t hits the fan, the best thing to do is feed them alcohol."
It wouldn't be Below Deck without some onboard drama and hookups. The trailer teases Stew Natalya hitting it off with a crew member, despite stating she's not looking for a "boat romance," while Stew Kyle pursues a hookup with a guest.
"Bring me a naked man," Natalya jokes with her "twin" Natasha, "and bring him to me now."
However, tensions rise as Natasha begins a new relationship with Chef Dave, something that could affect the whole crew if it goes south. "The Chief Stew and the Chef have to work well together," says Sandy. "It permeates through the boat."
Between Deckhand Jason butting heads with crewmates, Sandy hitting a large buoy and struggling with difficult weather, fans will have to tune in to see if things end up smooth sailing or if the cast is in for rocky seas.
Check out the full trailer above and scroll through the gallery below to see the new cast photos.
Below Deck Mediterranean season seven premieres Monday, July 11, at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Fans can catch up on past seasons and stream new episodes one week in advance on Peacock.
