Peta Murgatroyd Details Heartbreaking Miscarriage While Maks Chmerkovskiy Was in Ukraine

Peta Murgatroyd is opening up about her emotional experience with pregnancy loss.



The 35-year-old, wed to Dancing With the Stars pro Maks Chmerkovskiy, recently shared her experience of suffering a miscarriage, while her husband was serving as a judge on Ukraine's World of Dance.

"I had no strength," Peta, who is mom to 5-year-old Shai, recently told People. "I couldn't open a dishwasher. I couldn't open the fridge to feed Shai, to get him some toast. It got so bad that my breath was starting to be affected. It was really dramatic."

Unaware that she was expecting, Peta called an ambulance after finding herself unable to get up from her son's bedroom floor. Ultimately, the heartbreaking news was shared with her by a doctor as she was on speaker phone with her husband.

"I ultimately had no idea," she shared. "Which in hindsight was better for my recovery because I didn't have that super joyous moment of, ‘'I'm pregnant again!' I just had the moment of, 'You lost it.'"