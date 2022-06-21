Former NBA Star Caleb Swanigan Dead at 25

Purdue men’s basketball confirmed that former NBA star Caleb Swanigan died at the age of 25. Get details on the athlete’s cause of death below.

Purdue University has lost one of its former standout players. 

On June 20, former Portland Trail Blazers player Caleb Swanigan died at the age of 25. The Allen County Coroner's Office in Indiana confirmed to E! News that the NBA star passed away from natural causes.

"Devastated," his college team, the Purdue Boilermakers, tweeted June 21. "Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan's family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night. Love you Biggie."

In 2017, Swanigan was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, becoming the 26th draft pick. After playing two seasons in Portland, he was traded to the Sacramento Kings in 2019, before moving back to the Trail Blazers in 2020. However, in March of that year, he made his last professional appearance during the Blazers' game against the Phoenix Suns.

Last year, fans took to social media to share that they were concerned about his well-being after photos of his appearance surfaced online. Swanigan later addressed the chatter on his Instagram Story.

"When the media in ur life ignore them," he wrote last May. "I'm a full time father figure with trust funds for off springs. When u right they hate u I promise. All imma say is Dave Chappelle I'm happy."

Following the news of Swanigan's death, several NBA players took to social media to send their condolences, including former Blazers star Evan Turner, who tweeted, "R.i.p. caleb Swanigan."

Milwaukee Bucks player Bobby Portis tweeted, "Damn RIP," while Blazers center Jusuf Nurkić wrote, "My thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan's family."

