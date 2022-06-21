See RHONY's Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin Reunite After Years-Long Feud

The relationship between former apple holders Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin is anything but rotten.
On June 21, the Real Housewives of New York City's friends-turned-enemies shocked fans by posting a shared selfie to their respective Instagrams. They seemingly ran into each other after boarding the same flight, where they were seated only one row apart.
"So this girls walks onto a plane..." Bethenny captioned the smiley photo, adding RHONY-centric hashtags #mentionitall and#getahobby, along with #ifwingscouldtalk as a nod to their reunion. Jill, meanwhile, implied that all was well, writing, "Pleasant flight, no turbulence," with a winking emoji.
Fans weren't the only ones thrilled to see the two former friends back together again. "Crew en route with certified checks," Andy Cohen commented, highlighting the need to capture this iconic moment on camera.
After all, it's been more than a decade since we've seen Bethenny and Jill this friendly. Season three of RHONY chronicled their falling out, sparked by Bethenny accusing Jill of being jealous over the newfound success of her Skinnygirl brand, and Jill alleging that Bethenny wasn't supportive when her husband, Bobby Zarin, was facing a cancer scare.
Weeks of tension culminated in a heartbreaking phone call, during which Bethenny told Jill to "get a hobby" rather than obsess over her life. That insult was the final nail in the coffin; however, they did share a sweet moment years later when Bobby passed away in 2018. As documented in RHONY season nine, Bethenny and Jill reunited at his funeral.
Jill has since chastised the moment, though, telling Andy just last year that she would never have a friendship with Bethenny ever again. Echoing that sentiment in a more recent interview with Page Six, Jill called out Bethenny for bringing cameras to Bobby's funeral.
"I was so happy to see her that I didn't question the fact that she was all dressed up, and I just didn't know," Jill said. "She came to my house to talk without cameras and I really thought that was authentic. I didn't know that after she left my house, she was filming with the girls to download them on coming to my house. I did feel a bit used."