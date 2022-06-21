Elle Fanning Has One Question for Michelle Carter—And It'll Surprise You

Watch : The Girl From Plainville: Elle Fanning's Unrecognizable Transformation

If Elle Fanning ever met Michelle Carter in real life, she'd ask just one question: Why did you fill in your eyebrows so dark?

It's something that the actress has been thinking about since playing Michelle, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017, in the Hulu limited series The Girl From Plainville. "I think the harsh eyebrows really did a lot," she shared during a roundtable discussion with Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast. "She didn't show a lot of emotion and had like kind of those smirks and things—and I'm curious why she drew them on."

Of course, Elle has her theories. She suggested that the thick brows were like "war paint" for the teen, adding, "She's going in and she wants to kind of get herself ready for battle every day."

Although, if Elle ever did come face to face with Michelle, she said she wouldn't know if she'd "have the guts" to ask her.