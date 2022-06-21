Elle Fanning Has One Question for Michelle Carter—And It'll Surprise You

In a roundtable discussion, Elle Fanning spoke to Jessica Biel, Amanda Seyfried and more actresses about what it's like playing real people on-screen.

By Cydney Contreras Jun 21, 2022 3:20 PMTags
TVElle FanningCelebritiesTrue Crime
Watch: The Girl From Plainville: Elle Fanning's Unrecognizable Transformation

If Elle Fanning ever met Michelle Carter in real life, she'd ask just one question: Why did you fill in your eyebrows so dark?

It's something that the actress has been thinking about since playing Michelle, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017, in the Hulu limited series The Girl From Plainville. "I think the harsh eyebrows really did a lot," she shared during a roundtable discussion with Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast. "She didn't show a lot of emotion and had like kind of those smirks and things—and I'm curious why she drew them on."

Of course, Elle has her theories. She suggested that the thick brows were like "war paint" for the teen, adding, "She's going in and she wants to kind of get herself ready for battle every day."

Although, if Elle ever did come face to face with Michelle, she said she wouldn't know if she'd "have the guts" to ask her. 

photos
2022's True Crime Dramas, Ranked

The same goes for many of the actresses who played real-life people in their respective shows. Keep reading to see what Amanda Seyfried, Jessica Biel and more had to say.

Getty Images
Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley

For ABC's limited series Women of the Movement, Adrienne—who played Emmett Till's mom—worked closely for the Till family. So her question for Mamie would be simple: "What makes you happy?"

Oxygen/Tina Rowden/Hulu
Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery

Jessica, who played the Texas housewife in Candy, wants to know what really went down during Candy's physical altercation with Betty Gore, who she killed in self-defense. However, admitted Jessica, "I just don't know if I would have the guts to ask that blatant question."

Courtesy of HBO, Beth Dubber/Hulu
Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes

Amanda Seyfried doesn't even think she'd be able to face the Theranos founder who inspired the Hulu series The Dropout. As she explained, "I would've felt like I'd owed her more than I did, and I know that about me."

Apple TV+, Theo Wargo/WireImage
Anne Hathaway as Rebekah Neumann

The actress just wants to know more about WeWork CEO Adam Neumann's wife since there's some "mystery" to her. Anne said, "I don't know what happened to her just before she met the man that would wind up defining so much of her life."

Steve Dietl/Hulu, Charles Krupa/AP/Shutterstock
Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter

After playing the teen in the Hulu limited series The Girl From Plainville, Elle said she'd be curious about Michelle's makeup routine. "I started thinking about her eyebrows and the court scene," she said. "And why she drew them on like that 'cause it was makeup and I have my theories."

Trending Stories

1

Bachelor Nation's Katie Thurston and John Hersey Break Up

2

Gwen Stefani’s Birthday Surprise for Blake Shelton Is More Than Cool

3

Khloe Kardashian Dating Equity Investor After Tristan Thompson Split

To get more details on Elle's transformation into Michelle Carter, check out our interview with the costume designer and makeup artist here!

Trending Stories

1

Bachelor Nation's Katie Thurston and John Hersey Break Up

2

Gwen Stefani’s Birthday Surprise for Blake Shelton Is More Than Cool

3

Khloe Kardashian Dating Equity Investor After Tristan Thompson Split

4

See Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin Reunite After Years-Long Feud

5

How Prince William Is Preparing to Be King

Latest News

Former NBA Star Caleb Swanigan Dead at 25

See Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin Reunite After Years-Long Feud

Kim Kardashian Launches SKKN BY KIM: Shop the Skincare Line Here

Is Frozen 3 in the Works? Kristen Bell Says...

Elle Fanning Has One Question for Michelle Carter & It'll Surprise You

How Prince William Is Preparing to Be King

Exclusive

Below Deck Sailing's Reunion Teases a Major Daisy & Gary Moment