How Prince William Is Preparing to Be King Amid the Monarchy's Uncertain Future

A few days after the United Kingdom finished celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, her grandson headed out to sell magazines.

"I felt my birthday was a good opportunity," Prince William, who's celebrating what he called his "big four-zero" June 21, said in an interview for The Big Issue, which is typically sold by vendors who are working to lift themselves out of poverty and homelessness. "I wanted to make sure we were highlighting something that matters to me."

While his outing was chronicled by the publication, no other press was invited to watch the man who's second in line to the throne don a bright red vest and cap and set up outside a supermarket in Victoria, about a 15-minute walk from Buckingham Palace.

Still, social media lit up with sightings and passersby did double-takes as they saw the future king swiping credit cards and posing for pictures with fans who bought a copy off him. Unsurprisingly, he sold his entire stack in under an hour.