Khloe Kardashian Dating Private Equity Investor After Tristan Thompson Breakup

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Addresses DATING Rumor After Tristan Thompson Split

Khloe Kardashian is no longer keeping up with Tristan Thompson.

E! News can confirm that the Good American CEO, 37, is now dating someone new—a private equity investor who was introduced to her through her sister, Kim Kardashian, at a dinner party a few weeks ago. A source told People, who was first to report the news, the "relationship is in its early stages."

Khloe's new dating revelation comes just three days after she denied rumors on a celebrity gossip Instagram account that she was seeing another NBA player.

"Definitely NOT True !!!" the reality star wrote on June 18. "I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile."

Another NBA star may not be in Khloe's future for a while, considering all the drama she went through with Tristan.