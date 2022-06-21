Khloe Kardashian Dating Private Equity Investor After Tristan Thompson Breakup

Khloe Kardashian is no longer keeping up with Tristan Thompson.
E! News can confirm that the Good American CEO, 37, is now dating someone new—a private equity investor who was introduced to her through her sister, Kim Kardashian, at a dinner party a few weeks ago. A source told People, who was first to report the news, the "relationship is in its early stages."
Khloe's new dating revelation comes just three days after she denied rumors on a celebrity gossip Instagram account that she was seeing another NBA player.
"Definitely NOT True !!!" the reality star wrote on June 18. "I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile."
Another NBA star may not be in Khloe's future for a while, considering all the drama she went through with Tristan.
In December, Maralee Nichols filed a paternity suit against Tristan, alleging that he was the father of her baby boy, Theo. The following month, the Chicago Bulls star issued an apology to Khloe after the paternity results proved that he was the father of the newborn.
"Khloe, you don't deserve this," he wrote on his Instagram Story Jan. 3. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."
Since then, Khloe and Tristan have been focused on amicably co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter True. Most recently, the former couple was spotted together for the first time since the paternity drama leaving their daughter's first dance recital June 18.
Tristan and Khloe also went out to lunch with her mom Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, Kim and Kanye West's youngest kids Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3, and the kids' nannies.
"Today was incredible!" Khloe wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself dining with Dream and True. "Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfection!!!!"