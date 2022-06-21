Checking In on the Bachelor Nation Relationships That Are Still Rosy

Watch : Bachelorettes Meet the Men, Kylie's Thirst Trap & Nick's Kid Streak

It's been a thorny time for Bachelor Nation.

Over the past few days, there have been not one but two Bachelor breakups. Katie Thurston and John Hersey announced on June 20 that they've gone their separate ways with the former Bachelorette writing on Instagram Stories, "Statement: No we aren't together."

John also confirmed they "are no longer dating," noting "this decision was not made lightly, and it was obviously not an easy one to make." However, he thanked their fans for their support, adding "We could not (and would not) be here without you."

While John appeared on Katie's season of The Bachelorette last year, he was sent home week two and she ended up getting engaged to Blake Moynes. Katie and Blake announced their split in October, and about a month later E! News confirmed Katie and John were dating.

News of Katie and John's breakup comes days after Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya revealed they've called off their engagement.

"I'm struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways," Michelle wrote on Instagram Stories June 17, "but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us."