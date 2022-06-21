Beyoncé’s New Song “Break My Soul” Will Have You Buzzing

Watch : Kardashian's Emergency Meeting, Dinner With Bey & Kelly Gets Cheesy

Beyoncé's new single is simply flawless.



On June 20, Bey dropped the first single, "Break My Soul" from her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Renaissance—and in the few hours since its release, it's already clear that she has a hit on her hands. The nearly five-minute track includes a sample from Robin S' 1993 song, "Show Me Love," and also includes an interpolation of Big Freedia's 2014 single, "Explode."



"Now, I just fell in love, and I just quit my job," she sings. "I'm gonna find new drive, damn, they work me so damn hard / Work by nine, then off past five / And they work my nerves, that's why I cannot sleep at night."



Elsewhere on the tracks she also sings, "Bey is back, and I'm sleeping real good at night." (To which every Beyhive member can surely agree).



"I can't believe Beyoncé really served us Break My Soul," one person tweeted, adding, "We won." Meanwhile, another wrote, "Beyoncé exceeding expectations like it's normal. ‘Break My Soul' is an absolute vibe."