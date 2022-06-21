Beyoncé’s New Song “Break My Soul” Will Have You Buzzing

Beyoncé just dropped the first single, "Break My Soul," from her upcoming album, Renaissance and it's everything that her fans needed and more. Listen to the track that has fans in a frenzy.

Beyoncé's new single is simply flawless.
 
On June 20, Bey dropped the first single, "Break My Soul" from her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Renaissance—and in the few hours since its release, it's already clear that she has a hit on her hands. The nearly five-minute track includes a sample from Robin S' 1993 song, "Show Me Love," and also includes an interpolation of Big Freedia's 2014 single, "Explode."
 
"Now, I just fell in love, and I just quit my job," she sings. "I'm gonna find new drive, damn, they work me so damn hard / Work by nine, then off past five / And they work my nerves, that's why I cannot sleep at night." 
 
Elsewhere on the tracks she also sings, "Bey is back, and I'm sleeping real good at night." (To which every Beyhive member can surely agree).
 
"I can't believe Beyoncé really served us Break My Soul," one person tweeted, adding, "We won." Meanwhile, another wrote, "Beyoncé exceeding expectations like it's normal. ‘Break My Soul' is an absolute vibe."

The debut of "Break My Soul" comes less than a week after the Grammy winner announced her latest album, Renaissance, will drop on July 29.

Just hours after her announcement, the singer also revealed that she graced the cover of British Vogue. In the publication's feature, editor-in-chief Edward Enninful shared that fans can expect "a thrilling abundance" of music coming their way.

"Soaring vocals and fierce beats combine and in a split second I'm transported back to the clubs of my youth," he wrote. "Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul."
 
And that it does. Listen to the single above!

